Annapolis Pride parade postponed due to the coronavirus

The Annapolis Pride Parade is the latest event to be delayed due to the new coronavirus.
Annapolis Pride founder Jeremy Browning announced Monday that the second annual parade and festival scheduled for June 27 is postponed. Browning said he is working with the city to pick a new date for the event, which he hopes to announce by the end of the week.
“Safety and public health are our number one concern,” Browning said. “A month ago if you’d told me we have to postpone the event I’d be surprised but now we just want to make sure we’re keeping everyone home and safe.”
Browning said he’s now focused on helping Anne Arundel’s LGBTQ community.
He plans to reach out to Annapolis Pride’s community partners to identify and share resources for the LGBTQ community. Anyone who knows of a resource or virtual event should email info@annapolispride.org.
Founded in 2018, Annapolis Pride is a Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer+ advocacy organization focused on making Annapolis and Anne Arundel County safe for the queer community. The group has worked with the Anne Arundel County Public Library system and has helped create liaison positions in the Annapolis Police Department, Anne Arundel County Police department and County Executive’s office.
June is recognized worldwide as LGBTQ+ Pride Month, with this year marking the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in New York City, a pivotal moment in history for the LGBTQ+ rights movement.
Browning selected Anne Arundel County Public Library CEO Skip Aud as the Annapolis Pride parade grand marshall in February.