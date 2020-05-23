Annapolis volunteers hand out masks, discourage crowding downtown over Memorial Day weekend

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley handed out face masks downtown Saturday with members of the Annapolis Community Emergency Response Team to encourage social distancing as the weather warms up.
The city also added more police downtown and put up signs reminding people to social distance for the weekend.
The actions have worked, the mayor said, but whether residents like it or not they’re going to see more people out and about.
“I think people are in shock because they’re not used to people going out," Buckley said.
"What are you supposed to do? I just left (downtown). There’s a lot of people, I agree. Not big groups from what I’ve seen. There’s nowhere else for people to go.”
Buckley announced last Friday that retailers could allow one customer at a time, a departure from county guidance which only allows curbside pick-up and delivery. The following day, City Dock was crowded with visitors, some of whom weren’t wearing masks.
After hearing reports of people drinking alcohol in public over that weekend, Buckley reiterated that restaurants may only provide pick-up or carry out and alcohol must be consumed at home.
“The governor’s ‘Safer at Home’ (advisory) means people can go where they want,” Buckley said. “That’s the reality Steuart (Pittman, county executive) and I have to deal with.”