Maryland opening COVID mass vaccination site at Navy Stadium

The U.S. Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis will be the site of a mass coronavirus vaccination site, officials confirmed Tuesday.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced the state would open six additional mass vaccination sites across the state, including one in Anne Arundel, by the week of April 12. The other sites will be at the Timonium Fairgrounds in Baltimore County, Montgomery College in Germantown and Frederick, Howard and Harford counties.
The stadium is one of two vaccination sites coming to the Annapolis-area after city officials announced Pip Moyer Recreation Center will serve as a clinic.
“We’ve been working on the Navy Stadium mass vaccination site since November,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “Then, when the governor shifted their priorities to mass vaccination for doses, we and every other county immediately started trying to get a state site because that is the way to increase the number of does available to your residents.”
The city has been eager to put the 34,000-seat stadium to use since vaccines were approved in December, Mayor Gavin Buckley said. It will be the first fixed site in Annapolis as the city has relied on several pop-up clinics at local churches and is set to open a weekly clinic at Pip Moyer Recreation Center this Friday.
“It has taken a lot of planning and logistics. Along with our Pip Moyer site we are running with the county health department and volunteers from all departments in city government, we are going to be able to ramp up vaccinations to serve our residents,” Buckley said.
On Friday, 200 doses will be available at Pip Moyer for city bus drivers, public works employees and other front-line workers, city spokesperson Mitchelle Stephenson said.
Thereafter, the clinic will be open to the public on April 1, said Kevin Simmons, Office of Emergency Management Director. Simmons has coordinated the city’s pandemic response since last March.
Moving forward, city personnel from recreation and parks, fire, emergency management and police departments, will run the clinic each Thursday, Simmons said. The hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents can pre-register through the Anne Arundel County Health Department portal at aacounty.org/covidvax.
The health department is also expected to have a separate clinic at the recreation center on Wednesdays, Simmons said.
The combination of vaccine clinics at the stadium, recreation center and local churches will hopefully help spur vaccinations among Black, Hispanic and Asian residents, he said. All three populations lag behind white residents in the number of doses they have received, according to county health department vaccine data, Simmons said.
