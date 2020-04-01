Annapolis live-aboards face seasonal rent hike amid coronavirus pandemic; officials say hands tied by grant

As the summer season kicks off at Annapolis City Dock, some boaters have decried an eightfold increase in slip rentals prices that began on Wednesday, arguing they can’t leave and have nowhere else to go during the coronavirus pandemic.
Due to a stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Larry Hogan this week, a group of live-aboards — those who live on their boats full-time —say they are unable to leave the dock and most cannot afford the increased rental rates.
But lowering those rates could put the city at risk of losing millions of dollars as a federal grant prohibits competitive slip fees, city officials said.
Annually, the city offers reduced rent at City Dock slips from November through March, but on April 1 each year, it begins to charge summer rental rates.
The winter rate is $8 per foot per month plus an additional fee for electric hook up. In the summer, the rate jumps to $2.25 per foot per day. For example, a 25-foot boat would pay about $200 per month in the winter. In the summer, rent would be close to $1,700.
Typically winter boaters leave their City Dock slips to sail elsewhere or move to another marina, but the pandemic has prevented them from doing so, said Jim Brackett, one of the live-aboards who docks at City Dock during the winter months.
He would normally have left Annapolis Harbor by now, Brackett said, but the pandemic has caused many marinas to close while others aren’t accepting new boats or don’t allow live-aboards all together.
Brackett and others have asked the city to hold off on increasing the rent for the next weeks to allow them to stay and wait out the pandemic.
Like everyone else, both the Harbormaster’s office and the live-aboards are looking for a path forward. The harbormaster’s office has already scaled back its own work to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
“We can’t leave right now,” he said. “We need a friendly solution.”
The city said they have worked to find a solution for the group but are unable to accommodate the group’s request to stay at City Dock and pay winter rates.
The city is unable to offer those reduced rates beyond Tuesday because of stipulations in a federal grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which the city uses to operate the dock, said city spokeswoman Mitchelle Stephenson.
The grant language prohibits the city from offering competitive rental rates during the summer season, Stephenson said.
“So we would either forego that funding, which is basically the money that we use to operate City Dock, or I don’t know what the other option is, we would be in violation of the grant terms,” she said.
To leave now would be dangerous and could be illegal under Hogan’s order which closed all non-essential businesses and prohibited recreational boating, Brackett said.
Limited hunting, fishing and crabbing for sustenance can continue as long as social distancing rules are followed, the Natural Resources Department announced this week. State officials also said traveling to maintain a home or residence is allowed, so boats used as such fit that language.
“Having boats delivered to the owners home or slips is permissible. The order does not expressly provide for people traveling to pick up boats. It does however permit travel for the purposes of maintaining a home or residence, so if a boat could be used as a home or residence that would fit the language.”￼
“I think we are going to stay here and let them force us out. The governor has told us not to move.”
Annapolis Harbormaster Beth Bellis asked the Fish and Wildlife Service and DNR, which administers the grant, for some relief or flexibility in the situation, but state officials said there was none, Stephenson said.
In an email Tuesday, Li Lan Carson, Southern Region Administrator for Department of Natural Resources, wrote, The dock “cannot ‘compete’ with and undercut other marinas in the vicinity by charging significantly less slip/mooring fees."
In the meantime, Bellis has sought out private marinas who might allow the live-aboards to temporarily wait out the pandemic. She distributed a letter this week offering the chance to move to Chesapeake Harbor Marina for a rate of $25 per foot per month. In the 25-foot boat example, rent would be $625 monthly.
Still, the rate is too high for some of the live-aboards to pay, said Tamara Michaelson, another live-aboard, who said she feels the city and the harbormaster have “brushed off” the boaters.
Stephenson refuted the claim saying Bellis has been working all week to find solutions to the problem and keep boaters informed. She pointed to the letter Bellis sent out as well as other options the harbormaster has offered such as renting a mooring ball, dropping anchor in Spa Creek or moving to another marina.
Alderwoman Elly Tierney, D-Ward 1, agreed.
The city — and Bellis — has done everything they can to find a solution while considering the restrictions imposed by the federal grant, Tierney said.
“We have federal encumbrances on these waters and Beth is looking at the consequences she has to consider for future City Dock slip use," she said. “It’s just unfortunate. I don’t want the city to look like we’re not empathetic.”
The city has previously had issues relating to the federal grant. In September, Alderman Ross Arnett, D-Ward 8, introduced a resolution to waive docking fees for a wooden boat show, before it was later raised that doing so would violate the terms of the same federal grant. Arnett eventually withdrew the legislation.
Brad Stevenson, another live-aboard, said he intended to stay past the noon deadline imposed by the Harbormaster to move or begin paying summer rates.
By 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, only Stevenson’s boat remained at City Dock. Two boats had left for other marinas and two others had left to drop anchor elsewhere, he said.
“I think we are going to stay here and let them force us out,” he said. “The governor has told us not to move.”