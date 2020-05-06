An Annapolis firefighter tests positive for the coronavirus

An Annapolis firefighter has tested positive for the coronavirus, the city’s fire department confirmed Wednesday.
The firefighter tested positive Tuesday, said Battalion Chief John Ortlieb, Annapolis fire spokesman.
It’s unclear what condition the firefighter is in or if any other Annapolis firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the respiratory virus.
As of Thursday, more than 28,000 Marylanders had contracted the virus, which has killed 1,338 more people in the state.
First responders have been on the front lines, along with medical professionals and others.
At least one Anne Arundel County police officer and five county firefighters have contracted the virus, recovered and returned to work.
In each case, it’s unclear whether the first responders were exposed to the virus on the job.
The county fire department was assisted by the Anne Arundel County Department of Health in conducting contact tracing for its sickened firefighters. Contact tracing is a process by which health officials retrace the interactions of people confirmed to have been infected.
Annapolis fire officials did not immediately respond to more questions about the sickened firefighter.
Latest Coronavirus
This story will be updated.