Annapolis will end COVID-19 state of emergency on July 31, 30 days after Maryland

Annapolis will end its COVID-19 state of emergency on July 31, 30 days after the statewide emergency order expires, following Gov. Larry Hogan’s announcement of the end of the statewide order.
On Tuesday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Maryland would end most of its coronavirus emergency restrictions on July 1, 15 months after the COVID-19 pandemic struck the state, killing almost 9,500 people, including at least 643 from Anne Arundel County.
Thirty days later, Annapolis’s citywide emergency order will end, said Mitchelle Stephenson, city spokesperson.
Mayor Gavin Buckley declared an emergency on March 12, 2020. After extending the emergency order several times throughout last spring and summer, the City Council passed a resolution that tied the city’s order to Hogan’s and extended Buckley’s order until 30 days after the statewide order ends.
Hogan also announced the state’s mask order — which requires face coverings indoors at schools, daycare centers, medical settings and on mass transit — will expire the same day. Hogan said businesses could still set their own mask requirements.
Starting Aug. 1, the recovery zones across Annapolis, the outdoor spaces that have allowed businesses to operate on city property for the last year-plus, will go away when the order ends.
The city will begin accepting special event permits later this week from businesses — either individually or as a group — to reestablish the zones into the fall, Stephenson said.
For example, the businesses around Market Space, which have sought to keep the area closed to traffic after the pandemic ends, may apply for a permit to lease the city parking spaces to continue offering outdoor dining, Stephenson said.