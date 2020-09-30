Sept. 30: Hispanic Annapolis residents still disproportionately affected by coronavirus; cases among young residents rising

Annapolis’ Hispanic population remains disproportionately affected by the virus, accounting for six of every 10 cases and nearly three in 10 deaths, and young residents are spreading the virus at increasing rates.
Hispanic residents comprise 63.1% of all cases despite making up just 20% of the population, Anne Arundel Health Office Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said Tuesday night during an update to the Annapolis City Council.
And a third of coronavirus-related deaths are Hispanic, second only to white residents, who make up 39%.
Experts say that Hispanic residents are more susceptible to the disease because they tend to work in service industry jobs, live in multi-familial, multi-generational homes and are less able to work from home or practice social distancing. There is some good news, however. Of the new cases confirmed over the last four weeks, 22.5% were Hispanic, thanks in part to targeted education and testing, the health officer said.
Although, over that same period, white and Black residents have seen increases in new cases, accounting for 35% and 33%, respectively.
Overall, Black residents account for 17% of the city’s cases and about 28% of all coronavirus-related deaths, the only race or ethnicity where the proportion of deaths outweigh cases. Black residents make up 20% of the city’s population. White residents, who make up 53% of the city, account for about 14% of all cases.
Another population of concern is young people. Over the last four weeks, age groups between infants and 29 years old have all seen increases in new cases, which tracks with similar trends at the county and state levels, Kalyanaraman said. Residents between the ages of 20 and 29 make up 26% of new cases reported in the last four weeks, up from 20% overall.
Meanwhile, residents in their 30s and 40s have seen a drastic decrease in reported cases. Cases among those in their 30s are at 14% in the last month down from 25% overall, and those in their 40s have accounted for 11% of new cases in the previous month compared to 17% overall.
“Part of that is that people who are older who have chronic health conditions or other vulnerabilities are frankly taking more precautions,” Kalyanaraman said. “We’re seeing younger people frankly not necessarily doing what they need to do. That is challenging.”
On Tuesday morning, Anne Arundel County added 44 new cases and two deaths. The county now has 10,117 total confirmed cases and 238 deaths. Another 12 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 124,725 confirmed cases and 3,805 deaths.
At least 2,605,913 tests have been conducted across Maryland so far, an increase of more than 17,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide seven-day average rate of positive cases to 2.68%. That’s an increase of 0.09% since Tuesday.
Annapolis has a 1.9% rolling positivity rate, below the county’s 2.95% positivity rate, which is a sign of adequate testing in the city, Kalyanaraman said.
As of Tuesday, Anne Arundel County’s case rate per 100,000 — a metric that helps compare the county to other jurisdictions — was 8.5. By comparison, nearby Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, the two jurisdictions with the most reported cases, have 11.01 and 7.87 per 100,000, respectively. The state has a rate of 8.03 per 100,000.
If more is not done to address the spread of the virus, including wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings, and possibly even new closures, the case rate is not going to change and will likely grow, Kalyanaraman said.
“We really need to be focused on what are the actions that we can take,” he said.
Alderman DaJuan Gay, D-Ward 6, praised efforts to provide nighttime testing in the city, which has helped residents access testing after they get off work. Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier, D-Ward 5, questioned the health officer about the county’s distribution plan in the event that a vaccine is developed and made widely available. Health officials have said such a drug would not be ready until sometime next year.
The county is prepared to convert its testing sites into vaccine administration sites, Kalyanaraman said.
ZIP codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Wednesday. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
Latest Coronavirus
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 787 (875)
- Annapolis (21403): 866 (907)
- Annapolis (21405): 11 (18)
- Annapolis (21409): 251 (281)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 1 (10)
- Arnold (21012): 270 (343)
- Brooklyn (21225): 242 (725)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 25 (27)
- Crofton (21114): 307 (368)
- Crownsville (21032): 91 (131)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 38 (94)
- Davidsonville (21035): 68 (74)
- Deale (20751): 31 (30)
- Dunkirk (20754): 9 (79)
- Edgewater (21037): 278 (358)
- Fort Meade (20755): (54)
- Friendship (20758): 7 (N/A)
- Galesville (20765): 5 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 143 (199)
- Gibson Island (21056): 3 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 594 (683)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 1,060 (1138)
- Hanover (21076): 325 (398)
- Harmans (21077): 7 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 30(30)
- Jessup (20794): 36 (714)
- Laurel (20724): 493 (515)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 127 (157)
- Lothian (20711): 152 (153)
- Millersville (21108): 221 (231)
- Naval Academy (21402): (17)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (40)
- Odenton (21113): 468 (486)
- Owings (20736): 0 (81)
- Pasadena (21122): 816 (845)
- Riva (21140): 26 (29)
- Severn (21144): 573 (592)
- Severna Park (21146): 324 (381)
- Shady Side (20764): 37 (39)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 11 (12)
- West River (20778): 26 (26)