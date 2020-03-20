Annapolis offers interactive map of restaurants offering curbside pickup, delivery and carryout

Annapolis has created an interactive map of the restaurants in the city still offering curbside pickup, delivery and carryout during the coronavirus pandemic.
This map, like another created by the Crofton Chamber of Commerce, is an attempt by officials to help businesses survive strict closure requirements.
Gov. Larry Hogan ordered all bars, restaurants and gyms close this week in an effort to limit the spread of the virus, but he encouraged establishments to continue offering food and beverages as a way to keep businesses open. On Thursday Hogan signed an executive order allowing alcohol and delivery and takeout, as well.
In response to those orders, Annapolis has created a map that offers users the ability to filter locations based on carry out, home delivery and curbside pick up and even lets you choose specific mobile ordering services like Grubhub and Doordash.
Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley announced Thursday that the city would no longer be issuing parking tickets at metered spaces in the city. And those restaurants still providing food by carryout or pickup will have 20-minute spaces reserved for customers.
The map also indicates whether a location is open or closed. Users can click on a location to reveal the location, website and contact information as well as what services it offers.
Annapolis food businesses not currently on the map or want information corrected should contact hstewart@annapolis.gov.