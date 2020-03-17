Latest closings: Annapolis Shakespeare postpones performances; Key School cancels annual book festival

As the coronavirus spreads across the U.S., Maryland organizations and businesses have been postponing and canceling events. Below you’ll find a running list of event changes. A list of Baltimore-area events can be found here. If you know of a postponed event or are an organizer canceling or changing an event, send that information to tips@capgaznews.com.
Annapolis Shakespeare
Annapolis Shakespeare Company has postponed its two spring performances and asked its supporters for help.
Performances of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” and “The April Cabaret” indefinitely. Charlie Brown tickets may be rescheduled to another show in the season, free of charge.
In an email to supporters, the theater company said its staff is preparing to expand its facilities but was blunt about the need for help.
"This will be a difficult time for all of us — financially and emotionally. Without ticket income our necessary daily operations are financially strained and we need your help. Any donation you can make, regardless of the amount, will help to ensure that we remain prepared to make the Theatre you have come to respect and enjoy."
For more information, call the box office at 410-415-3513 or visit annapolisshakespeare.org
Spring Food Drive
The Anne Arundel County Food Bank has canceled its Spring food drive, which had been set to take place March 28.
The food bank is still deciding whether to move forward with its postal food drive in April.
18th Annual Annapolis Book Festival
The Key School has canceled the 2020 Annapolis Book Festival, set to take place April 25 on the campus of the school near Annapolis.
The festival is an annual fundraiser for the private school that features lectures by authors and discussions about books.
SPCA of Anne Arundel
The SPCA of Anne Arundel County has modified its visitation policies to prevent the spread of coronavirus, moving all services to appointments only.
That includes adoptions, animal viewing, animal surrender, donation drop off, spay and neuter clinic appointments, foster animal appointments or any other business.
For more information go to the website at aacspca.org or call 410-268-4388 to schedule your appointment.
Historic London Town and Gardens
Historic London Town and Gardens is closing to the public and will continue until the ban on large gatherings is lifted.
Historic Annapolis
Historic Annapolis has closed all of its historic sites in the city, with a tentative reopening date of April 1.
This includes the William Paca House and Garden, Hogshead, and the HA Museum Store at 77 Main Street.
The closures, which took effect Sunday, will also include the cancellation of all public programs, events, and group tours, including Maryland Day activities. HA staff will be in contact with anyone registered for an event or tour during this time.
Community Action Agency
The Community Action Agency, a nonprofit group that delivers programs aimed at helping low-income individuals and families, is shutting all of its offices for two weeks.
Anne Arundel County residents who require assistance with their utility bills or with housing services can call 410-626-1900 and press 3 to reach Energy Assistance staff and press 4 to reach a member of our Housing Assistance and Services staff.
Agency staff will be working remotely to ensure that our clients are able to access the services they require during our office closure.
Leadership Anne Arundel
Leadership Anne Arundel, a training and networking organization, his postponing in-person classes and other programs through April.
All Flagship and Neighborhood Leadership Academy sessions will resume with sessions as planned for May and the missed sessions will be rescheduled at the earliest opportunity.
LAA101 will be offered as a video conference (via Zoom) on how to access resources and connect with the LAA community online.
The Conversations on Leadership program is postponed, to be rescheduled at the earliest opportunity.
The New Leaders Reception will be postponed, to be rescheduled at the earliest opportunity.
Forum and Committee meetings will be postponed or shifted to video conference through April at the direction of the Forum/Committee Chair. Calendar invitations and the LAA website will be updated accordingly.
Annapolis visitors center
Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County has closed the Visitor’s Center on West Street in Annapolis for one week.
Connie Del Signore, president and CEO of the tourism agency, said the closure will be reviewed at that time to determine if it should be extended. Administrative offices are remaining open and phones will be answered.
Fire department records
The Anne Arundel County Fire Department has stopped accepting in-person applications at its Millersville headquarters for fire and EMS records until further notice.
Requests are still being fulfilled via electronic request and mail.
If you are requesting a record by mail, please include:
- A letter requesting either a Fire or Ambulance Report (please specify which one)
- A check for the correct amount (see fees section) payable to Anne Arundel County Fire Department
Hospice of the Chesapeake
Hospice of the Chesapeake has rescheduled its fundraiser “An Evening Under the Tuscan Sky” gala from April 4 to July 18.
The venue has not changed: It will be held at the Hotel at the University of Maryland in College Park.
Democratic breakfast club
The Almost 7:30 a.m. Democratic Club has canceled its meetings during the state of emergency put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The April 3 meeting is scheduled to include candidates for the District 6 Board of Education seat, but the meeting will be postponed if the state of emergency is extended.
Annapolis City Hall
All city buildings are closed to the public. All public meetings and City-sponsored public events are canceled.
All city permitted events with an estimated attendance of more than 250 people have been canceled or postponed.
Patuxent Research Refuge
The Patuxent Research Refuge is postponing all public programs and events through the end of March as a precautionary measure in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The grounds and buildings will remain open to visitors during normal public hours.
Maxwell Quartet
The Anne Arundel County Concert Association has postponed the April 3 concert featuring the Maxwell Quartet at Severna Park High School.
No new date has been set.
Islamic Society of Annapolis
The Islamic Society has decided to close its centers until further notice.
Moyer Center
The Moyer Recreation Center and the Stanton Center in Annapolis are closed to the public until further notice.
All league sports and after school activities are canceled during the City-declared State of Emergency.
The parks division will remain operational.
City parks are open but residents are reminded to practice social distancing.
For a full list of closings, go to capitalgazette.com
Naomi Harris, Lilly Price, Olivia Sanchez, Rick Hutzell, Brooks DuBose, Selene San Felice and Chase Cook contributed to this story.