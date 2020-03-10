xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Ignite Annapolis, a Ted Talk-like event, postponed due to coronavirus

Brooks DuBose
By
Capital Gazette
Mar 10, 2020 5:57 PM

Ignite Annapolis, a Ted Talk-like event set to be held at the Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, on Thursday has been postponed because of coronavirus, the group announced Tuesday on its website.

The event was sold out. It drew 700 attendees in 2019. Organizers have not yet announced a new date.

Advertisement

Maryland state officials have been asking people to use caution when traveling and to practice thorough hand-washing. Older residents have been encouraged to avoid large gatherings. As of Tuesday, there are nine confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maryland. None have yet been confirmed in Anne Arundel County.

School travel has been affected too with school officials canceling travel for students and staff members out of Maryland and out of the country due to virus concerns.

If you know of a postponed event or are an organizer canceling or changing an event, send that information to tips@capgaznews.com.

This story will be updated to add changes to other events.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement