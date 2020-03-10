Ignite Annapolis, a Ted Talk-like event, postponed due to coronavirus

Ignite Annapolis, a Ted Talk-like event set to be held at the Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, on Thursday has been postponed because of coronavirus, the group announced Tuesday on its website.
The event was sold out. It drew 700 attendees in 2019. Organizers have not yet announced a new date.
Maryland state officials have been asking people to use caution when traveling and to practice thorough hand-washing. Older residents have been encouraged to avoid large gatherings. As of Tuesday, there are nine confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maryland. None have yet been confirmed in Anne Arundel County.
If you know of a postponed event or are an organizer canceling or changing an event, send that information to tips@capgaznews.com.
This story will be updated to add changes to other events.