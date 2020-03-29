‘Fun, what does that mean again?’: Annapolis City Council finds time to give back and relax amid coronavirus pandemic

Finding time to have fun or decompress during a pandemic can be difficult.
Almost every news story and television program mentions the highly contagious coronavirus which as of Friday had infected at least 774 Marylanders and at least 63 people in Anne Arundel County.
The virus has created a new reality of virtual meetings, teleworking and social distancing, each a constant reminder that daily life has been fundamentally disrupted.
But members of Annapolis City Council have done their best to find ways to occupy their time — both professionally and personally — as they begin to navigate legislating from home while trying to contribute to the community-wide effort to slow the spread of the disease.
On a recent trip to Graul’s Market, Elly Tierney, D-Ward 1, picked up fresh figs to make fig preserves and blood orange marmalade which she plans to pass out to city staff as a token of thanks. She also volunteered at an appointment-only blood drive at Pip Moyer Recreation Center.
Marc Rodriguez, D-Ward 5, volunteered at the city’s 24-hour call center answering questions from residents about coronavirus. Rodriguez indefinitely postponed his resignation two weeks ago to focus on spreading information and resources about coronavirus to residents, particularly those who are non-English speakers.
“A lot of the work now is getting accurate information out to the right communities,” he said. “And there’s a way to do that through phone calls and emails and translations.”
Other members have contributed in ways that may seem less active than Tierney and Rodriguez but, according to health officials, is just as important: they’ve been staying home.
Alderman Ross Arnett, D-Ward 8, has chosen to self isolate with his wife to avoid coming into contact with anyone who might have the virus. Alderman Fred Paone, R-Ward 2, also plans to stay put and limit his movements, he said.
Arnett, the most senior member of the council, said he doesn’t plan to leave his house if he doesn’t have to. He received his first order of delivery groceries and plans to work remotely for the foreseeable future, adding that he was pleased to hear the council would be meeting online April 6.
Arnett, Tierney and others have maintained a healthy email correspondence with their constituents, too.
“The best thing that I am doing is keeping my constituents informed. My readership has increased a ton,” said Tierney, who sends out a daily email about the city’s response to coronavirus.
Over the weekend, Alderman DaJuan Gay, D-Ward 6, and other community leaders handed out hundreds of meals to residents in the city. In Ward 3, Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell Charles, a Democrat, has worked to coordinate transportation for public school students and their parents who rely on the hot meals the county provides each day.
Gay, Pindell Charles and Alderman Rob Savidge, D-Ward 7, all have full-time jobs and are now teleworking. Pindell Charles, an Anne Arundel County school system employee, has been babysitting her grandson while her daughter works.
Savidge, a stormwater management project manager for Anne Arundel County, has been eager to reconvene the council to start talking about the annual budget. In the meantime, he’s been working on his own environmental projects at home.
“Lots of yard work,” he said with a laugh.
Mayor Gavin Buckley has been particularly active hosting several virtual meetings with city business leaders and a virtual town hall Thursday.
In between virtual meetings and sending out email blasts, council members have also found time for some relaxation, including activities to help get their mind off the ever-present pandemic.
Tierney has started hand-sewing face masks, which health officials have recommended to be used in non-clinical settings. Tierney said she plans to donate hers to a local homeless shelter.
She snapped a photo of herself wearing one with the message, “First selfie I ever took.”
Savidge has been taking care of his 9-year old son. They played a board game aptly titled “Pandemic” to help better understand the realities of the present day.
“It gets our mind off it but not really,” Savidge said. “It helps explain to him how [a pandemic] happens.”
When asked what he does for fun now that he’s home more often, Paone said, “Fun, what does that mean again?” He admitted to picking up a stack of books in preparation for an extended stay at home.
He also fills out the Washington Post crossword puzzle each day, Paone said, though he rarely finishes the notoriously toilsome New York Times weekend edition.
“I am not that good, believe me,” he said.
Arnett’s idea of fun is getting caught up reading legislation, he said, but admitted he bought a tablet to download games and planned to catch the occasional program on National Geographic or Science Channel.
Gay, the youngest member of the council, said he’s had trouble staying at home so much. But when he does he’s binging episodes of the murder-mystery show Scandal on Netflix.
“I’m so used to being active, so this has been very hard."
Buckley has focused on exercising despite gyms in the state being shuttered, he said. The mayor — as he often does — rode his bike to a meeting and filmed a PSA about exercise on his bike that should be released soon.
Alderwoman Sheila Finlayson, D-Ward 4, who is rehabbing from reconstructive knee surgery has been taking drives out of the city to get out of the house, she said.
An avid reader, she said plans to work her way through several mysteries and non-fiction titles when shes not working. Rodriguez is reading “Blink” by Malcolm Gladwell.
Pindell Charles said she hopes to squeeze in her own reading time between watching her grandson and taking walks to Subway for lunch. Carryout only, of course, she said.
Buckley hasn’t had much time for a break, he said, but in an effort to avoid coming home and watching the news — which is often covering the pandemic — he reads or watches a movie.
“Not ‘Contagion’,” he joked, referencing the 2016 film about a global pandemic.
“Love stories, the happy ones.”