Annapolis City Council holding special meeting Friday on coronavirus concerns, emergency procedures

Mayor Gavin Buckley has called a special session of the Annapolis City Council for 2 p.m. Friday to discuss the city’s plans amid growing concern about the spread of coronavirus.
The meeting agenda will include discussion from Office of Emergency Management officials regarding plans for the continuity of government, emergency procedures, protocols for future City Council, board and commission meetings and teleworking for city staff, said Mitchelle Stephenson, city spokeswoman.
The council will also discuss cancellation policies for public events and gatherings at the meeting, which will be open to the public, Stephenson said. The meeting will also be viewable online.
There will not be a public comment period on the agenda, Stephenson said.
“It is important for members of the City Council to be well informed about city plans, procedures, and protocols,” Buckley said in a city press release. “The issues around COVID-19 are moving quickly and we want to ensure that everyone has the most up-to-date information about how we handle emergencies.”
County health officials have advised the general public to continue going about their daily lives as usual, but those who are particularly at risk for the virus, like the elderly and those with chronic diseases, should avoid large crowds or gatherings.
County officials announced Wednesday that a part-time resident of Anne Arundel County tested positive for coronavirus. The woman, who is in her 70s, lives part-time in Montana and her case will be assigned to that state.
There were 12 confirmed cases in Maryland as of Thursday morning. Gov. Larry Hogan announced one of those dozen positive results — a Prince George’s man in his 60s — came from community transmission rather than travel, the first of its kind in the state.
Hogan is scheduled to announce “major actions that the state is taking to protect public health" at a news conference at the State House at 4 p.m Thursday.
Health officials report they have tested 94 people for COVID-19, which the World Health Organization deemed a pandemic Wednesday, but more cases are expected the testing ramps up.
There are more than 125,000 cases of the respiratory disease worldwide, and more than 4,600 deaths, according to the WHO. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 1,215 cases and 36 deaths.
The number of upcoming local events that have been canceled or postponed has grown in recent days.
Other event organizers have stood pat, indicating they plan to hold their events as scheduled. Those include Maryland Day, March 20-22; Annapolis Film Festival, March 26-29; the Bay Bridge Boat Show, April 17-19 and Annapolis Spring Boat Show, April 24-26.
The next City Council meeting is scheduled for March 23. A work session is set for March 19.
Baltimore Sun reporter Scott Dance contributed to this article.