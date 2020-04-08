Annapolis business leader creates gift card website for stores shuttered by coronavirus

An Annapolis business leader has created a one-stop-shop to buy gift cards at businesses in the city that have been forced to shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.
As the pandemic spreads across Anne Arundel County, nearly all businesses in Annapolis have had to shutter or limit their services. To combat that, Erik Evans, Downtown Annapolis Partnership Executive Director, developed annapolisstrong.com, a website dedicated to helping people find Annapolis businesses offering gift cards, have online stores or provide carryout or delivery options.
Popular Annapolis Facebook groups have tried to encourage members to buy locally and purchase gift cards over the last few weeks since businesses were forced to close.
Evans did his part by sharing posts and promoting businesses, he said, but soon realized a website would unite those efforts, he said.
“I just want to make sure that businesses have the best opportunity to survive. And I’ve been hearing from the public that that’s what they want and I thought it would be great to put it all into one location,” Evans said.
The site went live over the weekend, and Monday was the first full day the site was operational. It received about 500 visits, said Evans, who designed the site in a few days alongside his wife.
Users who type in the web address, annapolisstrong.com, are directed to a Downtown Annapolis Partnership page background photo showing Main Street at sunrise with the message: “Keep Annapolis a vibrant community by shopping local. Every time we order something from an out of area company we increase the risk of empty storefronts and having less local jobs. We invite you to shop local.”
The page includes links to buy gift cards from nearly every business in Annapolis, including retail, restaurants, hospitality, art shops and more.
Evans walked door-to-door and took notes of businesses in the city, he said. If a business isn’t on the page, it was an oversight and they can reach out to him to be added.
One of the bed and breakfasts advertised on the page is Flag House Inn, owned by Marty Etzel.
Etzel played part in getting the site up and running after he discovered a similar site in Asheville, North Carolina that helped connect consumers with local businesses.
“It was immediately ‘Ding!’" when he heard about the Asheville site, Etzel said.
“I live downtown and walk downtown nearly every day. Nearly everything is shut down," he said. “At times like this, all these little efforts and bringing together small businesses can be helpful.”
Hospitality businesses are particularly hard-hit, the bed and breakfast owner said, because not only is there no more income, he also must refund thousands of deposits to customers who are canceling reservations.
Latest Coronavirus
“We know things are going to be a different world,” Etzel said. “We remain optimistic.”