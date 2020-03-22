American Red Cross to hold Annapolis blood drive to address shortage due to coronavirus

The American Red Cross will hold an appointment-only blood drive starting Monday that will go to March 25 at Pip Moyer Recreation Center to address a severe blood shortage due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Main Gym, 273 Hilltop Lane in Annapolis.
The American Red Cross is practicing social distancing and added precautions are in place to ensure a safe and healthy environment for dedicated donors, volunteers and staff, according to a release.
Pre-registration is required to avoid the gathering of large crowds and only donors with appointments will be seen. To register, go to www.redcrossblood.org, then enter sponsor code – Pip Moyer. The Red Cross blood app for smartphones can also be downloaded and used to smooth the process.