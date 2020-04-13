Amazon hires 1,500 Marylanders, ramping up workforce for quarantined society dependent on deliveries

While shuttered business have been forced to furlough and lay off a massive amount of workers in recent weeks, Amazon is hiring recently unemployed people by the thousands as demand for delivery services spike nationwide.
The Seattle-based company announced Monday it hired 1,500 Marylanders over the past four weeks as part of a wider pledge to employ 100,000 Americans to meet the demand for delivered goods the coronavirus pandemic has presented.
Last week more than 108,000 Marylanders and 10,000 Anne Arundel County residents filed for unemployment benefits. In Anne Arundel County, more than 4% of residents have filed for unemployment in the last five weeks.
Anne Arundel County had another record breaking week with 10,573 claims filed, an 18% increase from last week's record https://t.co/0eZJ4oxY6Q— Lilly Price (@lillianmprice) April 9, 2020
With stores closed and patrons fearing for their safety when venturing out to purchase goods, demand for Amazon’s services has soared. The company fulfilled its goal to hire 100,000 workers across the country in March. Amazon announced Monday it will hire 75,000 additional employees.
Out of the 75,000 additional jobs nationwide, Amazon expects to hire more than 5,000 full-time and part-time employees at its Maryland facilities.
In Maryland, 7,000 people currently work at an Amazon facility full time. The 1,500 new employees will make a minimum of $17 an hour picking, packing and shipping customer orders and delivering packages from delivery stations.
There is an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Hanover, as well as one in Baltimore City and one in Baltimore County.
Job candidates can apply at at www.amazon.com/jobsnow. The onboarding process is tailored to COVID-19 accommodations, meaning new hire orientation and training will be virtual programs offered online.
Other businesses are also looking to hire full-time and part-time employees, such as grocery stores, warehouses, and health care centers. Job openings are posted on Anne Arundel Workforce Development’s website at http://www.aawdc.org/featuredjobs.