Anne Arundel to allow mall food courts to reopen at 50% capacity; restaurants, bars serving alcohol granted hour extension for non-alcohol

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the county would allow mall food courts to reopen at 50% capacity; restaurants and bars serving alcohol indoors have been granted a one-hour extension to the nightly closing requirement.
Though bars and restaurants that serve alcohol indoors can now stay open until 11 p.m., rather than 10 p.m., they are still required to stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m. The new permissions are effective at 5 p.m. Friday.
“As we continue to fight the spread of this virus, we will also look for targeted actions to reopen safely,” Pittman said in a statement. “... Now we need to keep up the effort to keep our case rate low — please continue to wear face coverings and practice social distance.”
The announcement came Thursday afternoon, as Anne Arundel added 69 new confirmed coronavirus cases and one new death, and less than two weeks after the County Council passed a resolution calling on Pittman and Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman to find a way to ease the restriction.
At the time, Pittman said he was not ready to reconsider the restriction, citing rising coronavirus metrics in the county. He announced the change in a release, citing the seven day average of cases per 100,000 residents has been below 10 and holding steady for the past week.
Republican members of the council have gone after Pittman for his closures, saying he has been too harsh on businesses as numbers improved. At one point, the Republicans took up a bill to strip Pittman of his emergency powers granted by the council. That measure failed.
During the council meeting in which the resolution was being discussed, Kalyanaraman said that while there is no data to show the transmission rate after 10 p.m., they do have data that suggests that having restaurants and bars open at all increases risk.
“The issue with bars or restaurants is that the activity is inherently risky,” Kalyanaraman said. “Even with an optimal setting, you still have people who are unmasked and unable to maintain distance.”
Councilwoman Jessica Haire, R-Edgewater, has lobbied Pittman’s administration to remove the 10 p.m. closure requirement for restaurants and bars that serve alcohol inside. She said the extension by one hour for these businesses was just evidence to her that the required closing time was arbitrary.
Haire and her Republican colleagues on the council pitched several alternatives to Kalyanaraman during the recent council meeting.
“People want to comply, nobody wants their business to get shut down. They want to do the right thing,” Haire said. “I see the 11 p.m. restriction as no different from the 10 p.m. restriction. They are equally arbitrary.”
Pittman has been praised and admonished for his administration’s coronavirus decisions. The county executive has opted to reopen slower than state rules allow — local authorities get to choose how they reopen — a move some residents have opposed as they hope to send their children back to school and participate in sports.
County officials have said their decisions are all about reopening schools, saying that if they drive coronavirus cases even lower to a targeted five daily cases per 100,000, that will allow them to get children back into classrooms. Some private schools are open, while county public schools have taken a mostly online approach except for specific student groups.