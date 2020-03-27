AAMC: Talk to your grandparents about staying safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Offer to help set up food deliveries and other services to make their lives easier and safer. Many grocery stores and pharmacies offer delivery services. CVS Pharmacy has even waived delivery fees due to the pandemic. Many restaurants that have closed are also offering delivery and takeout services, and apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats make home delivery easier than ever. Some restaurants are offering free delivery, too. If you have family members who are missing their favorite restaurant meals, let them know that they can still “dine out” in the comfort of their own home. Remind your loved ones of these services and help them take advantage of them.