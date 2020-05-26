Anne Arundel County Public Schools replaces July graduation ceremony with diploma pick-up outside schools

Anne Arundel County Public Schools revised its decision to postpone physical graduation ceremonies until later this summer after receiving new guidance from the county health officer.
The Cap and Gown Gala planned for graduating seniors in late July has been canceled because large gatherings will still pose a risk for spreading the coronavirus, Superintendent George Arlotto announced Tuesday.
In place of a physical ceremony, seniors in caps and gowns can drive to their high school with four family members to receive their diploma and have their photo taken on a stage.
“I have said since the day schools were closed in March that we would do everything we could to celebrate our seniors to the greatest extent possible,” Arlotto said in a statement. “This is an evolving situation, with the guidelines and restrictions continuing to change, and we must be able to alter our plans accordingly."
School officials were aiming to bring all classmates together in late July for a commencement hosted by Live! Event Center at Arundel Mills. Individual students will now receive an assigned time to drive to their high school with selected immediate family in no more than two cars. Students can then walk across a stage set up outside their school and receive a diploma.
“This will be a way for families to be able to experience that moment with their graduates,” AACPS spokesman Bob Mosier said.
The small-scale diploma ceremony will follow digital commencements planned to begin May 29 for Northeast High. Everyone in attendance must wear a mask, although seniors can briefly take off their masks for a photo walking across the stage.
“I know how important honoring the graduates of our schools is to Dr. Arlotto and everyone in the school system. It is conceivable that the conditions in late July may allow for the gatherings that had been planned, but it is unlikely. The path Dr. Arlotto has now laid out is a far better option,” Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said in a statement.