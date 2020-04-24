April 24: Anne Arundel adds 79 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

Anne Arundel County saw an increase in confirmed coronavirus cases Friday, with at least 1,373 residents sickened by the virus — an increase of 6% following a record day Thursday.
At least 56 county residents have now died of the virus, and officials suspect an additional seven died of the virus but were not tested, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
The increase comes just one day after Anne Arundel saw it’s steepest one-day increase yet — between Wednesday and Thursday the county added 104 cases — which public health officials believe can be attributed to increased access to testing across the county.
The Maryland Department of Health is reporting another statewide increase in confirmed coronavirus cases — at least 16,616 have been infected across the state and at least 723 residents have died.
UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 16,616 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland.— Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) April 24, 2020
We have added 879 cases since yesterday.
Negative tests: 68,100
Number of deaths: 723
Number of probable deaths: 75
