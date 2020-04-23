Annapolis man and St. Mary’s community members are 3D printing thousands of respirator masks for frontline medical workers from coronavirus

He could make respirator masks himself with a 3D printer at his warehouse. Saint Amour found an open-sourced design for 3D printed masks, but he wasn’t too familiar with the machine and only owned one. But St. Mary’s High School, where his daughter attends, had two. He reached out to St. Mary’s, whose cyber program director Claire Dillon loaned him the printers and secured four more from St. Mary’s elementary school.