Annapolis man and St. Mary’s community members are 3D printing thousands of respirator masks for frontline medical workers from coronavirus

Annapolis residents Steven and Joan Saint Amour are leading a community movement to rapidly create thousands of plastic N95-standard respirator masks and face shields with 3D printers loaned from several area schools.
Medical staff working during the pandemic are strapped for personal protective equipment and must take measures during a national PPE shortage to make do with what’s available, such as saving, sanitizing and reusing a mask for a week’s time.
To ensure the community’s frontline workers are safe while caring for COVID-19 patients, county residents are stepping up to locate or create valuable masks.
“It’s very apparent that we’re on a critical timeline. The clock is ticking. If we can keep people from getting sick now, to use the phrase of the day, you’re flattening that curve,” said Steven Saint Amour.
So far, the printing operation has produced 2,000 respirator masks and face shields, 1,800 of which have gone to Anne Arundel Medical Center. Masks are also donated to local EMS units and veteran retirement homes for vulnerable individuals.
Saint Amour runs an underwater robotics business called Eclipse Group that employs tech-savvy workers at his Annapolis warehouse. Hearing how health care workers were falling sick from the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes, kept Saint Amour up at night.
Then one night he got an idea.
He could make respirator masks himself with a 3D printer at his warehouse. Saint Amour found an open-sourced design for 3D printed masks, but he wasn’t too familiar with the machine and only owned one. But St. Mary’s High School, where his daughter attends, had two. He reached out to St. Mary’s, whose cyber program director Claire Dillon loaned him the printers and secured four more from St. Mary’s elementary school.
3D printers are used by engineers, architects and hobbyists to create physical prototypes made from plastic. Printers range in price from $400 to $4,000.
“Modeling houses and furniture and things of that nature, it’s one thing to see something on paper, it’s another to hold it in your hand and be able to look at it in three dimensions,” Saint Amour said.
Technology program teachers at local schools agree. Dillion reached out to 72 Maryland schools about borrowing their printers.
Eight schools responded to the call to action, including Archbishop Spalding High School, Key School, John Carroll School and Anne Arundel Community College. Anne Arundel County Public Library loaned their six printers and Makerspace, a 3D printing co-op, is using four of their printers to create respirator masks.
Saint Amour transformed his warehouse into a 3D printing factory that churns out about 1,000 masks a week — a massive upscale from an initial goal to print 100 masks a week, set only three weeks ago. It can take up to 10 hours to print two masks during a process needing constant oversight.
In total, Saint Amour located 48 printers, 19 of which live at his warehouse while others are operated by 13 volunteer families. Saint Amour is paying his employees, whose work is on hold while Maryland businesses are shuttered, $2,000 a week to man the printers, which make around 150 masks a day.
He’s personally donated about $8,000 in personal protective equipment he already had and on labor to create more.
“This thing is pretty scary. A lot of people are sitting at home basically waiting for this train to barrel through town. I can do something about it, so I’m doing something about it,” Saint Amour said.
Protecting health care workers is also personal for Saint Amour, whose sister spent 10 days in the ICU before she died from cancer in January.
“Above the care, the dedication of the medical staff that cared for my sister, I owe them a debt that I can’t repay,” he said. “I don’t want anybody to ever feel this horrible sense of loss. I want to say thank you to the global medical staff that helped us through it.”
The 3D printing operation is now a large-scale community effort. Several families have donated money for plastic filament materials, their own printers and the labor it takes to print and assemble the masks.
The respirator masks are made from a simple design that was open-sourced online by a doctor in Billings, Montana. A plastic insert that holds a filter is placed inside a plastic shell; rubber seals the outside of the mask to a person’s face. Elastic bands are attached on the outside of the shell and around an “ear saver.”
An ear saver is a plastic piece that wraps around the back of the head where the elastic band attaches. Personal protective gear can feel uncomfortable for medical staff who must wear it for long hours without ever taking it off. Ear savers prevent the elastic bands from digging into the skin by hooking the bands behind the head and away from the ears.
“Masks are terribly irritating. By hour four or five you’re definitely asking for (an ear saver),” said Giovanna Schumer, an ER nurse at Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Joan Saint Amour is raising money for printing material on GoFundMe. Other states are using the 3D design blueprints as well. Sister chapters have sprung up in states like Texas, Connecticut and Illinois, where residents are starting printing 3D masks for their own local medical workers.