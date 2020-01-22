As far as peanut life expectancy goes, 104 years doesn’t seem so bad.
The never stale, always dapper Mr. Peanut has apparently met his advertising end in a most peculiar fashion. On a road trip in the Nutmobile, he swerves to dodge an armadillo, drives off a cliff, catches hold of a branch, but then lets go to sacrifice himself for his road-trip mates. He falls into the valley below as his peanut-shaped car explodes. That’s it — the commercial, in a nutshell.
Kraft Heinz, the parent company of Planters, has already rolled out the virtual hearse, letting the public and press know that they can mourn the bespectacled legume on its official Twitter page and witness Mr. Peanut’s funeral during the third quarter of the Super Bowl on Feb. 2. The announcement became, not at all surprisingly, an opportunity for other brands, groups and animated celebrities to cleverly eulogize.
No word on where Mr. Peanut, born in Suffolk, will be laid to rest. Also, no telling if Mr. Peanut might pull a Superman or Jon Snow and come back to life.
What’s really nuts? A 30-second Super Bowl spot this year costs about $5 million, according to news reports.