What it means to be a Gen Z beauty brand today

Tiffany Zhong, 23, self-describes as the “Gen Z Whisperer.” She names her companies after emoji, including Zebra IQ, a platform that helps content creators make money from their audiences, and Pineapple Capital, an early stage “mini fund” that invests in consumer brands.
Typically, Zhong likes to get in on companies early. At 21, she was the first investor in Kinship, a skin care label that’s about to hit shelves at hundreds of Ulta Beauty stores.
All six products in the collection, including Insta Swipe alpha hydroxy acid wipes and Pimple Potion acne treatment, were created for Generation Z. For more than two years, the Kinship founders Christin Powell and Alison Haljun worked with a Kinship Circle of 20 Gen Z-ers to develop products.
Today, the Kinship Circle is made up of 125 young people who give input on logo, color, typography, packaging design and beta product testing. Self Reflect sunscreen, with its airy, whipped texture and vanilla scent, was formerly Golden Milk Latte, a heavier SPF with notes of turmeric and cardamom. The original version was scrapped, Powell said, because the Kinship Circle found it too “spicy” and the texture lacking.
Gen Z-ers “care a lot about seeing what’s happening behind the scenes, getting a transparent look into things,” Zhong said. Equally critical to her is that a beauty line is eco-friendly, vegan, cruelty free and “stands up for what’s right.”
So what does it mean to be a beauty brand for Gen Z today?
A company can’t just sell skin care, cosmetics, hair care or perfume. Good product matters, but what matters more is standing for something, whether it’s being cruelty free (E.L.F. Cosmetics) or simply being the best version of yourself (Glossier). It can’t politely sit out seismic cultural moments. There’s an expectation of comment on sustainability, social justice, police reform and, soon, a presidential election.
Customers demand it, especially those under 25 that make up Gen Z, also known as the activist generation.
“This is going to be the group that’s driving spending and decisions for many years to come,” said Mary Dillon, the chief executive of Ulta. “They’re super-influential. All you have to do is look at the racial injustice discussion and dialogue we’ve had in the last few months. Gen Z is leading the way.”
Where Does Gen Z Buy Beauty?
Ulta has become the go-to purveyor of teenage beauty, according to data from investment bank Piper Sandler. Of the 5,200 teenagers surveyed by the firm, 39% said Ulta was their top destination for beauty purchases, followed by Sephora with 24%. Spring 2019 was the first time Ulta was crowned the favorite beauty destination for teenagers.
How did a store once associated with cheap drugstore makeup and suburban strip malls become so popular with this demographic?
Because it’s just about the only place you can find Gen Z staples like Morphe, Kylie Cosmetics and Sugar Rush, Tarte’s little sister line, IRL. Ulta also sells drugstore staples from E.L.F. Cosmetics and Maybelline next to more expensive brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, an alluring proposition to Gen Z-ers who are value conscious and mix high and low.
Amaya Smith, a founder of Brown Beauty Co-op, a store that sells and incubates Black-owned brands in Washington, D.C., has had success with brands that home in on a trend or practice that’s specific to Gen Z, like Baby Tress, an edge styler.
“My niece is generally not going out of the house without her edges styled,” Smith said. The edge styler, she said, is an item that resonates with teenagers because it comes in pastel colors, it’s affordable ($15) and is a multifunctional. (It’s a brush and comb in one with a pointed tip for parting.) “Everyone was using toothbrushes before,” she said.
Expensive Doesn’t Mean Better
This demographic’s prom was canceled, they don’t know if they’re going to college this month, and chances are they grew up with at least one parent out of work during the financial recession of 2008. Gen Z-ers pore over ingredient labels and reviews online; they want to know what they’re putting on their skin and what it’s doing for them.
“If something is cheap, it’s not necessarily bad,” said Rogelio Munoz-Franco, 15. “If something is expensive, it’s not necessarily good.”
This sentiment was unanimous among the 13 people ages 12 to 23 who were interviewed for this story. Many are regular users of the Inkey List and the Ordinary, which sells serums for about $7, or follow recommendations from the Gen Z skin care oracle Hyram Yarbro, the creator of the Skin Care by Hyram.
Yarbro, 24, has had a meteoric rise. He went from having just under 100,000 TikTok followers in March to having more than 5 million today. He credits the spike in skin care interest during quarantine and his focus on reviewing cheaper products, which he said are not much different, in terms of ingredients, than “extreme luxury” items.
“Ingredients don’t lie,” said Yarbro, who gained the trust of his young viewers through honest reviews. Last year he told viewers he had reservations about Kylie Skin’s exfoliating scrub because it was made with walnuts, which can be abrasive. He doesn’t shy away from being critical when reviewing items from sponsored brands.
“There were a few products that I went pretty hard on,” Yarbro said of last year’s paid partnership with Korean skin care label Purito.
No More Full Beats
Gen Z-ers possess a distinct set of beauty and grooming habits, attitudes and buying patterns. Many gravitate toward an unvarnished aesthetic from brands that are progressive in the imagery they use. Teenagers don’t want a “full beat,” or the overdone Instagram face that defined a generation of millennial influencers who were one cosmetic procedure away from looking like a Kardashian.
“Their intellectual take on beauty is divorced from the millennial idea, which is Instagram filter, having the perfect lip and looking like an idealized beauty,” said Lucie Greene, the founder of Light Years, a consultancy.
She pointed to singer Billie Eilish, crediting the 18-year-old with inspiring a “competitive creativity” — the antithesis of airbrushing or perfection.
“It’s not about the male gaze,” Greene said. “It’s her expression of herself.”
This is why the very millennial-pink brand Glossier is such a hit with this crowd.
When building her company, Emily Weiss, the Glossier founder and chief executive, steered clear of projecting a singular beauty ideal. Instead of coaxing customers to look like a model or celebrity, Weiss encouraged them to be “more like you” (but maybe a slightly dewier version).
“One of the appeals of Glossier is that it’s all supposed to enhance your natural beauty,” said Abby Kwok, 16.
Zhong, the Gen Z investor, said: “Gen Z is like, ‘How can I be the realest I can be?’ In fact, the messier it looks, the more real they are, the more real they seem.”
Think About Beauty Differently
Groundbreaking companies are always contrarian, but what’s considered contrarian is ever evolving. Probably no one would consider minimal-pink branding and fresh-faced “no-makeup makeup” a groundbreaking idea, but what Weiss, 35, set out to do nearly six years ago — create a beauty company sold entirely online — was unheard-of. So was the way Glossier talked to and treated its consumers, communicating and operating as a “beauty BFF.”
“What’s interesting about Glossier is we just hold up a mirror, and we’re like, ‘We’re here to make you look more like you,’ " Weiss said.
Olamide Olowe, 23, the co-founder and chief executive of Topicals, a new skin care line designed to treat conditions like eczema and hyperpigmentation, has a similar ethos.
Olowe raised more than $2 million in venture capital funding, with investors that include the chief executives of Allbirds, Warby Parker and Casper; Issa Rae; Hannah Bronfman; and Bozoma Saint John, the chief marketing officer of Netflix.
“The brands of yesterday focused on aspiration in making you want to be somebody,” said Olowe, who is Black. “Gen Z brands focus on celebrating you in the way that you are.”
In the 1990s and early aughts, MAC Cosmetics was centered around diversity, self-expression and gender and sexual fluidity — radical ideas at the time that deviated from the beauty norms promoted by mainstream brands. The makeup artist brand was thriving with the drag scene, while millennials were buying Clinique’s classic “3-Step Skin Care System” (plus a free gift with purchase) at department store counters.
But as its consumers aged and department store beauty counters were replaced by Sephora and Ulta, MAC struggled to be relevant. Last year, Drew Elliott was brought in as the global creative director to make the brand cool again. (He is the person responsible for the break-the-internet issue of Paper magazine with Kim Kardashian West’s glossy bare backside on the cover.)
One of his first projects was the MAC Underground collection that came out during Pride month, the kickoff of a series of limited-edition drops. Each of the 1,000 units, which are numbered, sold out in 55 minutes, according to the company.
“They’re moving at the speed of the internet, not at the speed of a supply chain,” Elliott, 39, said of Gen Z. “To just get something out into the market within three months — for a makeup brand, that’s bonkers.”
In its heyday MAC was the embodiment of Gen Z values today. Except to this generation, there is nothing radical about self-expression or fluid sexuality, identity or gender. Millennials talk about being gender fluid and accepting, but Gen Z is the first generation to live the promise of those values, said Shireen Jiwan, the founder and chief executive of Sleuth Brand Consulting,
“Genuinely, off the tip of their tongues, roll the pronouns anybody asks them to use, and there’s no agita about it,” she said. “They were raised in a world where everybody is already a mix of 10 different races. Nobody asks, ‘What are you?’ "
Invest in TikTok and TikTok Creators
Kory Marchisotto, the chief marketing officer of E.L.F. Cosmetics, was hired last year to modernize the struggling (at the time) makeup brand. The company has always been vegan and cruelty free, with most of its products costing around $5 — important values to Gen Z-ers — but it wasn’t publicized enough. Nor was the fact that “E.L.F.” stood for “Eyes Lips Face.”
The brand invested heavily in a TikTok campaign to communicate this to Gen Z users, many of whom were born at or around the same time E.L.F. Cosmetics was started in 2004. The Eyes Lips Face Challenge was introduced on TikTok, and to date, the #eyeslipsface hashtag has 6 billion views, and there are 4.5 million pieces of user-generated content with the hashtag.
Morphe, too, is turning its attention from traditional YouTubers to TikTok stars.
The brand had success with influencer collaborations with YouTubers like James Charles and Jeffree Star — it has since severed ties with Star because of racist comments that surfaced online — but knew it needed to do something different to reach Gen Z.
The company just released Morphe 2, with Charli D’Amelio, the most followed account on TikTok, and her older sister, Dixie, as the faces of the new label. Instead of Morphe’s boldly colored signature makeup and black packaging, Morphe 2 is fresher, lighter and focused on “natural beauty.” Its packaging is all white.
“I don’t really love the look of beauty influencers like James Charles, that sort of makeup that’s super-heavy with really bright eyeshadow and contouring,” said Anya Dua, 16, the founder of Gen Z Identity Lab, an online platform that fosters discussions about identity.
Cecilia Grand-Scott, 16, a classmate of Dua’s, said the dramatic makeup popularized by Charles and Star clashes with Gen Z’s “minimalist” views.
“It’s very telling that Morphe’s sub-brand for Gen Z is all about being more natural,” Grand-Scott said.
