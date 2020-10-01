Now you can use Instagram to message people on Facebook Messenger

Integrating Instagram, Messenger and eventually WhatsApp — which is more difficult because of how the encrypted service works, Chudnovsky said — will also help Facebook ward off its competitors. Apple is one of the largest communication enablers, with iMessage installed on every iPhone. Google is ramping up its efforts by supporting a broad-based messaging language designed to work across different mobile phones and cellular carriers. And Signal, the encrypted messaging app, has gained traction over the past few years.