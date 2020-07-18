Turn your relationship into a work of art

Each year, Nicole Updegraff of Oahu, Hawaii, completes 10 to 15 wedding commissions, including illustrations for websites and thank-you notes. The quantity of wedding requests has remained consistent, but many of her clients have had to shift their plans because of the coronavirus. A bride and groom originally expecting 250 guests at their wedding got married on May 30 with six people in attendance (including an officiant and a photographer). Updegraff’s work is featured on the couple’s recently sent out thank-you cards.