TikTok stars race to land reality shows

TalentX, the management company behind the Sway House, said it hasn’t signed a shopping agreement with a production company yet, but has been taking meetings. “We are having multiple conversations now around town,” said Warren Lentz, CEO of TalentX. “It’s clear there’s a strong appetite and there’s white space that a streaming platform or network hasn’t stepped into. We have come up with five or six different show ideas that we’ve been talking with outlets about. I do know other houses are having those conversations as well.”