Some pros let it go on TikTok: ‘Is this the future?’

Among older dance enthusiasts, TikTok has not caught on as widely. But that’s beginning to change. In recent weeks, the app has attracted a small but growing contingent of professional dancers in their 20s and 30s, who are more accustomed to performing onstage than on screen. Until now, they lacked the time or interest to get acquainted with the app, or maybe thought they were too old for it. But in the absence of the activities that typically fill their days — classes, rehearsals, performances, non-dance day jobs — these newcomers are tapping into its joys and questioning how TikTok might shape the future of their field.