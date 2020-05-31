15 summer TV shows we’re looking forward to

What will television look like this fall? The signals are mixed. Some networks are promising normal schedules while others are pushing back new shows to 2021 at the earliest. The one thing we know is that traditional TV production, halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, is only just beginning to gear up again.
So this summer could be peak TV’s last hurrah, for now. Over the next three months, networks and streaming services will be emptying their cupboards of new, fully produced content; after that, be ready for even more reruns, repurposing and dingy video conferencing.
Here, alphabetically, are my 15 choices of new and returning shows to catch this summer before the industry hits pause. (Dates subject to change.)
‘Be Water’
ESPN
Having devoted 10 hours to beatifying Michael Jordan in “The Last Dance,” ESPN gives an hour and a half to Bruce Lee, another rare congruence of physical prowess, magnetism and aspiration. Bao Nguyen’s documentary, nominated for a grand jury prize at Sundance and shown here in the “30 for 30” series, is even more of an in-house, officially sanctioned project than “The Last Dance.” But its claims for Lee as a cultural force are modestly stated, and its account of his early life as a child film star and a teenager acting out in his conservative, moneyed Hong Kong milieu is absorbing. (June 7)
‘Brave New World’
Peacock
At launch, each of the new streaming services has had a centerpiece original series, its big shot — “The Morning Show” for Apple, “The Mandalorian” for Disney+, “Love Life” for HBO Max. For Peacock, NBC’s service, it’s this adaptation of the 1932 Aldous Huxley novel, the breezier cousin to “1984” and forerunner of “Westworld.” Alphas — the highest caste in Huxley’s genetically stratified, drug-coddled, promiscuity-positive society — rocket from London to a “savage” theme park in the American Southwest for a taste of the old ways, though in the show its vibe is now more trailer park than pueblo. Jessica Brown Findlay of “Downton Abbey” plays Lenina Crowne, an Alpha with a subversive taste for monogamy, but the big name here is comics maven and TV writer Grant Morrison (“Happy!”), who’s an executive producer. (July 15)
‘The Bureau’ and ‘Hidden’
Sundance Now; Acorn TV
The summer crop of international mysteries includes stalwarts like “Endeavour” from PBS (Aug. 9) and “Banking District” from MHz Choice (June 23), but these two are best in class. The French espionage thriller “The Bureau” begins its fifth season with the show’s hero, troubled spy Malotru (Mathieu Kassovitz), apparently burned to a crisp in Ukraine. In the second season of the Welsh cop show “Hidden,” stoic detective Cadi John (Sian Reese-Williams) investigates the murder of a teacher while grieving her father’s death. (“The Bureau,” June 18; “Hidden,” June 15)
‘The Good Lord Bird’
Showtime
An adaptation of James McBride’s boisterous yawp of a novel about the messianic abolitionist John Brown is a high-risk, high-reward proposition. That it’s been undertaken by Ethan Hawke, who created the seven-part series and stars in it as Brown, makes it particularly intriguing. Hawke looks appropriately wild-eyed in the trailer; whether he and his collaborators, including writer Mark Richard and directors Albert Hughes and Kevin Hooks, have approximated the effect of McBride’s fierce, farcical novel remains to be seen. (Aug. 9)
‘Hanna’
Amazon Prime Video
As violent allegories of female agency, rivalry and loyalty go, “Hanna” is more straightforward, more ordinary in its genre mechanics and less fashionable in its style than “Killing Eve.” It also happens to be quite good, in its conventional fashion. In its second season, the dynamics among the young genetically engineered warriors, played by Esme Creed-Miles and Yasmin Monet Prince, and the guilt-wracked agent, played by Mireille Enos, have a surprising emotional heft. (July 3)
‘I May Destroy You’
HBO
There hasn’t been anything to see other than a short trailer, but it suggests that Michaela Coel of “Chewing Gum” and “Black Earth Rising” will be as powerful as ever in this half-hour drama that, according to HBO, “explores the question of sexual consent in contemporary life.” (June 7)
‘I’ll Be Gone in the Dark’ and ‘Love Fraud’
HBO; Showtime
Two true-crime miniseries by noted female documentarians are candidates for a “Mind of a Murderer”- or “McMillions”-style breakout. Liz Garbus’ “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” is a straightforward, six-part adaptation of Michelle McNamara’s book about her long, harrowing investigation of the Golden State Killer, which was completed after her death with the support of her widower, comedian Patton Oswalt. Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady’s four-part “Love Fraud” is more interactive: They began filming the victims of con man and serial bigamist Richard Scott Smith while the angry and in some cases impoverished women were still engaged in a group effort to track him down. (“I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” June 28; “Love Fraud,” Aug. 30)
‘Isolation Stories’
BritBox
Probably the most polished production born of the pandemic so far, this hourlong anthology from British network ITV presents four vignettes of life under lockdown. Scenes were shot quickly wherever the actors happened to be sheltering, and on-screen families were played by real-life families (who also served as cinematographers). An exasperated therapist (Angela Griffin) video-counsels a childish hypochondriac (a hilarious Darren Boyd); a feckless son is suddenly the caregiver for his COVID-afflicted father (Tom and Robert Glenister); an angry dad and his sons (Eddie, Bodhi and Blu Marsan) bicker in place while Mom (Leanne Best) quarantines with her new man. (June 23)
‘Love, Victor’
Hulu
The easygoing sitcom gloss of the teenage romantic comedy “Love, Simon” is apparent in this episodic spinoff created by the film’s writers, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Michael Cimino, a young actor (“Annabelle Comes Home”) who did not direct “The Deer Hunter,” plays Victor, a closeted Texan transferring to the Atlanta high school where the formerly closeted Simon (Nick Robinson, the Simon of the film, who narrates) is now a celebrity. Anthony Turpel gets to have more fun in the sidekick role as Victor’s awkward new friend, Felix. (June 19)
‘Search Party’
HBO Max
The cult-favorite comedy, which employs a web-series aesthetic in portraying the misadventures of a group of New York millennials turned amateur detectives, reemerges on HBO Max after a three-year hiatus. (June 25)
‘Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular’
AMC and IFC
Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin’s “Soul Train” sendup, a vehicle for fondly satirizing several generations of black lifestyles and popular culture, offers an hourlong summer special. Sketches include a riff on the place of the vampire in the African diaspora; a game show whose prize is the Henry Louis Gates Jr. Encyclopedia Africana (everything you need to know about black people until 2003); and “Downtown Addy’s,” where the heroes of the Harlem Renaissance out-snob one another. (“One more taste of that sweet vermouth and my eyes will be watching God.”) (June 19)
‘Stateless’
Netflix
Picture, if you will, coming into contact with a predatory cult — and being recruited by cult leaders who look just like Cate Blanchett and Dominic West! That’s only one subplot of this Australian miniseries — whose creators include Blanchett and producer Tony Ayres (“The Slap”) — about desperate lives intersecting at a bleak detention camp for immigrants. The cast is an Australian all-star team that includes Marta Dusseldorp (“A Place to Call Home”), Asher Keddie (“Offspring”) and, in the central role of the cult victim, Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”). (July 8)
‘Quiz’
AMC
The great British director Stephen Frears (“My Beautiful Laundrette,” “The Grifters,” “The Queen”) has worked strictly in TV recently; his Amazon Prime miniseries “A Very English Scandal,” with brilliant performances by Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw, deserved all the Emmys last year. He’s back with another three-part, heartfelt black comedy based on real British events, this time a cheating scandal that rocked the original “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” in 2001. Matthew Macfadyen and Sian Clifford (the uptight son-in-law from “Succession” and the uptight sister from “Fleabag”) are the cheaters, and Michael Sheen is dead on as the host, Chris Tarrant. (Sunday)
c.2020 The New York Times Company