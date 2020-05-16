Will shopping ever be the same?

Nordstrom said its strategy for its 116 locations (soon to be 100, with many in suburbia) is to “overcommunicate.” Before reopening, the company wants to prepare shoppers for what to expect by posting photos and videos of the changes on social media. It wants to hold customers’ hands — in a gloved, socially distant kind of way — from the moment they walk in (and are handed a disposable mask) to the moment they check out (behind a plexiglass partition).