You may not know these 15 songs. But you’ve heard them.

The guitar riff running through “Devil’s Haircut” was actually replayed in the studio, not sampled. But we’re going to list it despite the asterisk, first off because “I Can Only Give You Everything” absolutely rips, and second because Beck and his collaborators on “Odelay” were clearly deep into Them, the ’60s garage band fronted by Van Morrison. “Devil’s Haircut” samples a bit of a second Them song and a cover of James Brown’s “Out of Sight,” and the chiming tones on Beck’s “Jack-Ass” are from the group’s version of Dylan’s “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue.”