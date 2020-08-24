Mariah Carey calls for action, and 12 more new songs

Nubya Garcia, decorated young British tenor saxophonist, recorded her new album, “Source,” with thoughts swirling about her own identity and family history. Of course, that’s all inseparable from the work of communal engagement. Speaking to DownBeat, she wondered: “What’s the source of humanity’s power when the world’s falling apart?” Of the album’s nine tracks — recorded at sessions in both Colombia and the U.K. — perhaps none addresses that question more directly than “Stand With Each Other,” a lapping, mesmeric tune with inflections of reggae and cumbia. Musing and even-toned, doused in reverb, Garcia’s saxophone does a patient dance with the harmonizing voices of three women and a loose clatter of percussion. There’s no big climax to speak of; what you hear is the sound of musicians in deep communication, listening and feeling as they go.