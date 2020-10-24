Why we turned to PBS: 50 reasons over 50 years

My folks split up in 1984. This meant every other weekend was spent at my dad’s apartment and approximately 20 hours of television before he delivered me back to my mom’s, glassy-eyed and buzzing with narrative. The old man loved sci-fi and horror, but the thing he loved most was a good whodunit, and that is how an 11-year old boy became infatuated with Miss Marple. Miss Marple was smart. Miss Marple was British. She was also funny (“they call it ‘dry’ over there” my dad would say), tenacious and did not suffer fools. But most of all, in an era where almost every hero curated for an adolescent boy vibrated with unapologetic masculinity, Miss Marple was a lady. Unmarried, unattached and uninterested in anything other than tripping liars up in mistruths and a nice cup of tea, Miss Marple had no job that I recall, just a way of showing up wherever a well-dressed corpse did. As PBS presented these adventures sans commercial interruption (aside from the occasional pledge drive, and yes, we had a tote bag for every poisoned cadaver), my father and I had no breaks to gather clues, so we had to shout at the television in real time — “There’s blood on the gardening shears!” “There’s the missing cuff link!” Yet we were almost never ahead of Miss Marple, who was almost certainly ahead of her time.