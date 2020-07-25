The Met Opera tests pay-per-view model

Kaufmann implicitly acknowledged this at the end of the concert, after a valiant performance of “Nessun dorma.” He and Deutsch, following hygiene protocols, bumped elbows instead of shaking hands. Then Kaufmann spoke of what a “pleasure and privilege” it was to be the first singer in the recital series. Not all musicians have that privilege right now, he added. So he announced that he was donating $5,000 to artists who are out of work, with the hope that they and audiences will be together again soon.