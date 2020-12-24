What books should Joe Biden read? We asked 22 writers

“There are many great books the president-elect might consult about the tensions now roiling American life, but since prophecy often runs deeper than analysis, he should read Samuel Huntington’s underappreciated 1981 masterpiece. Huntington describes an ineradicable tension between America’s ideals and the actual practice of our politics and traces four great explosions of ‘creedal passion’ in our history that have been driven by moral outrage rooted in frustration with that tension: in the Revolutionary era, Jacksonian America, the Progressive era, and the late 1960s. He predicts another such wave, mixing populism and a resurgent progressive moralism, right around 2020 and offers insights about our own moment that could help Biden grasp the potential for renewal but also the enormous danger of the illiberal radicalism overtaking his own party.”