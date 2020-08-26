How the Hollywood fix cornered the influencer paparazzi market

For many TikTok stars, Greene’s channel is a conduit to the broader news media; his outlet is the first they go to when they want to discuss something new or big that they hope will be covered elsewhere. On Aug. 17, when YouTuber Elijah Daniel hosted a joke event for his new collab mansion, the Alt Haus, he rang up the Hollywood Fix for coverage as a form of commentary on the publicity seekers of “straight TikTok” (the dancers and lip-syncers most readily associated with the app).