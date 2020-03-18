German military laptop sold on eBay included classified missile information

Weighing in at a hefty 11 pounds, with a tiny 128 MB of working memory and a decades-old Pentium III processor, a used laptop recently bought by a German cybersecurity firm had its heyday long before the first iPhone was built.
But the laptop’s new owner says it has one standout feature: Its hard drive carried — without encryption or even password protection — a confidential user manual and schematics for a surface-to-air missile system that Germany’s air force still uses.
“How the computer ended up on eBay is currently unclear,” Nadine Krüger, a spokeswoman for Germany’s defense ministry, said Tuesday. The ministry is investigating how the laptop was sold with its hard drive in tact and easily accessible.
The systems it contained could not be used to control missiles, let alone launch them, according to defense ministry information. But its embarrassing sale on eBay underscores the major personnel and equipment problems that have plagued the German federal armed forces, which are considered a key component of NATO, since even before President Donald Trump’s repeated calls for Germany to increase its military spending.
Only about a third of its Eurofighter jets and combat helicopters fly, according to 2018 figures. Last year, just three of six submarines and well under half of its two dozen A400M transport planes were determined fit for purpose.
The information found on the laptop’s hard drive relates to software for a surface-to-air rocket, the Ozelot, that Germany’s air force uses to protect ground troops from bombers and helicopters. The Bundeswehr did not disclose the number of Ozelots currently in service.
The information is classified at the lowest level, according to the federal armed forces, known as the Bundeswehr.
The computer — built at the turn of the millennium and equipped with a removable battery and rugged padding for field use — was probably decommissioned as part of a system upgrade in 2014, said Krüger, the defense ministry spokeswoman.
The laptop was bought by G Data CyberDefense, a German company with 500 employees that prides itself on having built one of the first anti-virus software programs in the 1980s. Hauke Gierow, a company spokesman, described the computer as “an old thing from the early 2000s.”
“It’s not the kind of thing you can use in your office,” he said Tuesday. “We bought it purely out of curiosity.”
c.2020 The New York Times Company