Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours’ returns to the top 10, thanks to TikTok

After a tight race for the top of this week’s album chart, “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon,” a posthumous release by New York rapper Pop Smoke, who was shot to death in February at age 20, returned for its second slot at No. 1 with the equivalent of 67,000 sales. “Shoot for the Stars,” a steady hit since its release in July, squeezed ahead of 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s “Savage Mode II,” last week’s top seller, which fell to No. 2 in its second week out with 66,000.