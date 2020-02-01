The Aflac duck looks out over Columbus, Ga., from atop the company headquarters building Saturday, Jan. 1, 2005. From a park bench in 1999 to a cameo appearance in a box office blockbuster five years later, the Aflac duck has turned the hard-to-pronounce company into a household name. Aflac, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in November, will continue to ride the duck's success in the new year. The Fortune 500 company added the cultural icon to its logo in December and are hoping to explain what Aflac actually does, now that most people have heard of Aflac. (PHILIP WARTENA/ASSOCIATED PRESS)