“People were calling us all the time, saying, ‘Hey, can I get one of those little plastic covers that go over the blade?’” Raider recalled. “And we’re like, why?” From the start, Harry’s had included a blade cover — a small, rigid plastic piece that snaps snugly over the razor cartridge — when it shipped a customer’s ﬁrst order, to protect the blade from getting dull. Many people threw the cover out or lost it, only to decide later that it might have been nice to use while traveling, not just to shield the blade but also to protect their ﬁngers from getting nicked when they reached into their toiletry kit. “Since I travel a lot, and the razor goes into my travel kit, I would like to get another. I don’t need another handle/blade set. Is the blade guard alone available?” one customer wrote in an email.