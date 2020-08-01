Drone music, stretched and sliced

“I don’t know what to call myself at this point,” he added. “I’m not crazy about being thought of as strictly a drone composer, to be honest. I think ‘Consummation’ was a bit of a pushback against that. Or at least an attempt to expand the parameters. You want to call me a drone composer? OK: Here’s a two-part canon structure that can only be called melodic, even if there is a drone going on behind it. I guess, in my own way, I was looking to separate myself from that conceit — that drone music has to mean everything is long, loud and without melody.”