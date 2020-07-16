Can’t match Netflix? At least you can buy some British shows

The focus is on Jerry, though, as he preens, broadcasts his sexism and xenophobia and tries to get the British to loosen up with group hugs and trust exercises that tend to involve undressing in the office. (He expresses a British idea of an American’s idea of the British when he says of the office, “There’s still this sense that I’ve wandered onto an abandoned farm.”) Schwimmer is what he is: calculatedly awkward and not all that funny when Jerry is blustering and oddly disarming when Jerry is vulnerable, which isn’t often. “Intelligence” is mild tea overall, but it’s an easy binge at just over two hours for its six episodes.