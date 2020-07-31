Grilled by lawmakers, big tech turns up the gaslight

An honest Zuckerberg might have replied, “Yes, Congresswoman, like most successful tech companies, we acquire potential competitors all the time and copy the ones we can’t buy. That’s how we’ve avoided going extinct like Myspace or Friendster, and we’re about to do it again with Instagram Reels, our new TikTok clone.” That would have been an illuminating answer, and one that could have let lawmakers in on the kill-or-be-killed ethos of Silicon Valley. Instead, he dodged and weaved, trying to explain away the emails without admitting the obvious.