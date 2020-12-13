Best dance of 2020

With her ravaged and otherworldly performance in “State of Darkness” at the Joyce and her methodical and meditative one in “Our Labyrinth” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Mearns showed us two very different sides of herself — each indicating a deepening sense of purpose and fearless commitment. We’ve always known how versatile this principal at New York City Ballet is; the pandemic has given her time to experiment, and it doesn’t seem as if her capacity to grow is coming to an end anytime soon. She isn’t just a ballet dancer dipping her toe into new forms; she gets inside of them.