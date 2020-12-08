Bad Bunny’s new album is Billboard’s first all-Spanish No. 1

Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican singer, rapper and streaming megastar, has set an industry milestone with his latest album, “El Último Tour del Mundo”: It is the first LP entirely in Spanish to top the Billboard 200 album chart.
“El Último Tour” had the equivalent of 116,000 sales in the United States, according to Nielsen Music, including 146 million streams and 12,000 copies sold as a complete package. It is Bad Bunny’s first No.1 — his last album, “YHLQMDLG,” stalled at No. 2 in March.
According to Billboard, two albums “mostly” in Spanish have taken the top spot before: Il Divo’s “Ancora” (2006) and Selena’s “Dreaming of You” (1995), but Bad Bunny is the first to reach No.1 with lyrics entirely in Spanish. Streaming has been key to Bad Bunny’s success: He is popular around the world, and last week Spotify announced that he was the service’s most-streamed act so far in 2020, with 8.3 billion clicks of his songs.
Last week, another language barrier on the charts was broken when K-pop stars BTS had the first Korean-language No. 1 single, with “Life Goes On.”
Also on this week’s album chart, Miley Cyrus opened at No. 2 with her rock reinvention “Plastic Hearts,” her highest chart position since 2013, when “Bangerz” went to No. 1.
BTS’ album “Be,” last week’s top seller, fell to No. 3 in its second week out. Ariana Grande’s “Positions” is No. 4 and Pop Smoke’s “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon” is in fifth place. Michael Bublé's “Christmas,” a seasonal hit each year since it was released in 2011, climbed seven spots to No. 6.
c.2020 The New York Times Company