These auction items are out of this world. No, really.

That is the range for the Sahara meteorite that is the marquee attraction in the Christie’s auction, with a presale estimate of $300,000 to $500,000. It weighs about 3 pounds and looks like a miniature moon, but it didn’t fall to Earth that way. It was once part of large chunk of the moon that was blasted into orbit by an asteroid strike and that shattered into pieces when it hit Earth’s atmosphere and scattered across hundreds of miles of what meteoricists call a “strewn field” in Mauritania, Western Sahara and Algeria.