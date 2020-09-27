I watched ‘Fleabag.’ I watched ‘Insecure.’ What’s next?

So let couch time be something different for a little while. Play the phone game of your choice and also download tons of different podcasts. I’m currently really into “Other People’s Problems,” a CBC podcast of therapy sessions that, unlike “Where Should We Begin?” or “Dear Therapists” follows patients over multiple sessions. Also on my recent binge list: “Dead Eyes,” which reminds me a little bit of “Mystery Show,” and is about the time the host, Connor Ratliff, got fired from the miniseries “Band of Brothers” because, he claims, Tom Hanks said he had “dead eyes.” I loved “The Dream,” an investigative podcast that tackles multilevel marketing companies in Season 1 and the wellness industry in Season 2. “Everything Is Alive” is interviews with inanimate objects, like a soda can who dreams someone will drink him one day, or a baseball hat who was once left on the subway. It’s really lovely. “Heavyweight” helps people reconcile unresolved beefs, like figuring out why they were kicked out of a sorority or why their favorite babysitter quit 20 years ago. “The Pitch” is just “Shark Tank” but a podcast. “Strong Songs” is a thoughtful and thorough analysis of different pop songs, with an emphasis on composition.