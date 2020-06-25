Calls rise inside Amazon to address racial inequity

Many other large businesses also face calls for change from within. But Amazon stands out because it has a large percentage of Black employees — more than a quarter of its 500,000-person domestic workforce, most of them in hourly jobs at its sprawling logistics operations, where they earn far less than their corporate counterparts. That percentage is slightly higher than among Walmart’s employees in the United States, and far higher than at other big tech companies. At Facebook, for example, less than 4% of its workforce is Black.