Best jazz albums of 2020

The music and ideas of Sun Ra have become talismanic among younger generations in the years since he died: Look to several albums on this list, like Muldrow’s, Mazurek’s and Gamedze’s. But his musical messages are in especially good hands with his own ensemble, now directed by 96-year-old saxophonist Marshall Allen. The Arkestra was a vessel built primarily for survival — Ra insisted that space would be a more hospitable home for Black people than Earth, if only the music could get him there — and more than 25 years after his death, it continues to thrive. On “Swirling,” the first Arkestra album of newly recorded material in two decades, the band’s loose, sweeping power reanimates classic material from his repertoire, plus a couple of never-before-recorded items.