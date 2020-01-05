How to maximize days off to get the most from your fitness routine

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth 40 oz Bottle: Being even slightly dehydrated affects your athletic performance by a significant margin. Of course, it's important to hydrate during hard or long efforts, but frequently people are already dehydrated before they even begin their workouts. Buy a quality water bottle -- we like the Hydro Flask for its insulative properties and durable design -- and keep it close throughout the day. Bring your water bottle everywhere, and you'll learn to pay closer attention to your body's thirst signals over time.