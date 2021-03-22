What does an Instant Pot do?

Instant pot recipes
You might have heard about the Instant Pot, which is a must-have kitchen appliance in some circles, and are wondering what it does. Or maybe you already own an Instant Pot but are baffled by all of its modes. The Instant Pot is a multicooker, which means it can cook foods in a variety of ways.
Depending on the model that is chosen, your Instant Pot may have anywhere between 6 and 11 modes, each of which can be used to cook food in a variety of ways. You're in the right place if you're wondering what the Instant Pot can do.
Instant Pot modes
Below, we'll go over all the possible Instant Pot modes and what it can do. Note that not all in the series of Instant Pots will have every mode listed. For instance, all in the Instant Pot series have the pressure cook/manual mode, while the yogurt mode is only found on the Duo, Duo Plus, Ultra, Viva, Nova Plus and Smart series. Once you understand the different modes, you'll know exactly what an Instant Pot does.
Pressure cook/manual
The pressure cooker mode is what Instant Pots are best known for. This mode cooks food under pressure, significantly reducing the cooking time. Dried beans are one of the most notable examples — dried chickpeas, for instance, usually need soaking for 12 hours and simmering on the stovetop for an additional two hours. It takes roughly 35 minutes to cook them in an Instant Pot, with no soaking required. Use the pressure cook mode to cut down the cooking time of an entire range of dishes, including curries, soups, stews and pasta. But the pressure-cooking mode does require some liquid in the cooking pot to work, so it can't be used to cook dry dishes. In the pressure cook/manual mode, you get to set the pressure level and cooking time yourself.
Slow cook
While the pressure cook mode speeds up cooking time, the slow cook mode does the opposite. In this mode, your Instant Pot effectively works as a slow cooker. It's perfect for when someone wants to put a dish on in the morning and have it ready for when they get home from work. For best results, use the tempered glass lid when using your Instant Pot in slow cooker mode.
Sauté
In the sauté mode, the heating element in the base is activated but the lid remains off, so the Instant Pot's cooking bowl can be used like a skillet to sauté ingredients. We wouldn't recommend using it for dishes that need sautéing only, like stir frying, but it's great for recipes like soups and stews that call for browning an onion before adding other ingredients and simmering.
Soup/broth
The soup/broth mode is a pressure-cooking mode that automatically sets the cooking time to a period that's perfect for most soups and broths. Soup can be made on the manual pressure-cooking mode if preferred, but this is a great option when someone is not sure of the ideal cooking time.
Stew
Like the soup/broth mode, the stew option uses pressure cooking but automatically sets the cooking time to an optimum length for cooking stews.
Bean/chili
The bean/chili mode is another pressure-cooking setting, but this one is for making chili, particularly chili made using dried beans. Use the less, normal, or more settings to adjust for how well-done you like your beans.
Rice
The rice setting cooks on low pressure for perfectly cooked white rice. This is a great alternative to using a dedicated rice cooker.
Multigrain
The multigrain setting is great for cooking wild rice, brown rice and grains, like bulgur wheat or barley.
Porridge
On the less setting, use the porridge setting for making oatmeal, while the normal setting is for making congee — a type of rice porridge. The more setting isn’t usually used in this mode, unless you intend to make congee using tougher types of rice or grains.
Cake
With the Instant Pot Lux, Duo Plus, Ultra (6- and 8-quart models), and Viva (6-quart model), cakes can be baked. Use the less setting for a light cake, the normal setting for a denser cake and the more setting for cheesecake.
Egg
Not sure of the best cooking time for a perfectly-done boiled egg? Use the egg function and you'll never need to learn.
Yogurt
If you'd like to make your own yogurt, this mode maintains the perfect temperature to safely ferment milk as part of the yogurt-making process. It works for dairy and non-dairy milks.
Sterilize
Use the sterilize setting to sanitize baby bottles, jars for canning or metal utensils. This mode is included on the Instant Pot Duo Plus, Ultra (6- and 8-quart models), and Viva (6-quart model).
Steam
The steam mode is for steaming vegetables and anything else that might be steamed in an electric or stovetop steamer. An Instant Pot Steamer Basket is needed for best results.
Air fry, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate
We've grouped these five functions together because they're only available on the Instant Pot Crisp. All these functions are designed to bring you foods with a crisp finish. The air fry function is ideal for making perfectly crisp fries with very little oil, or for cooking other foods to be deep fried, though it doesn't deal well with wet batters.
The roast, bake and broil functions can cook anything that is usually roasted, baked or broiled in the oven. With the dehydrate function, food is very slowly dried out on a low heat. It's ideal for making your own dried fruit.
Keep warm
The keep warm function simply keeps your food warm until you're ready to eat, without heating it too much and causing it to burn.
