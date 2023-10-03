It’s never good to live in fear, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be prepared for emergencies. A physical attack can happen anywhere, and there might not always be an opportunity to call the police. It’s crucial to be equipped with a self-defense tool.

Whether you’re walking to your car after a late night at the office or waiting for the bus, carrying a self-defense key chain is an excellent way to stay vigilant in case of an attack and give yourself peace of mind.

Pepper spray

Pepper spray won’t cause significant physical harm to an attacker, but it can deter them long enough to buy you time to counterattack, flee or contact the authorities. Pepper sprays are aerosol compounds containing capsaicin, which is the substance in peppers that makes some of them taste spicy. It causes a burning or stinging sensation and works for anywhere between 15 and 45 minutes. The best pepper sprays let you use them at any angle and shoot a powerful stream at least 10 feet away.

Sharp tools

Sharp self-defense keychains aren't exactly knives since they don't have a sharp blade, but they often have a pointed end and a sturdy build. The tips of these tools can be used to strike an assailant in an attempt to injure or fend them off. If attached to a set of keys, gripping the key rings give it enough length to work as a melee weapon if you swing it forcefully.

Personal alarms

Personal alarm tools resemble oversized USB storage drives and emit a piercing noise that can be heard several hundred feet away. This can startle a potential assailant and deter them from proceeding with a planned assault or alert people close to you. They have one button for operation and sometimes a pull pin to activate them even faster and continuously sound off for 30 to 60 minutes until manually deactivated.

Stun gun

A stun gun keychain delivers an electric shock that can temporarily disorient an attacker. They’re not powerful enough to harm them significantly, but they can buy you enough time to seek help and call the police.

Other personal safety and self-defense accessories

Other than self-defense keychains, you can carry a pocket knife as a personal safety tool and other accessories that double as innocuous everyday items. These are a few safety and self-defense tools you should consider:

A tactical pen.

Tactical hair clips.

Canned pepper spray.

Portable door locks.

Best self-defense keychains

Sabre Red Pink Pepper Spray Keychain

This unassuming keychain has a quick-release key ring for accessing the spray in a timely fashion and grooved edges for easy gripping and aiming. It has 25 bursts, a 10-foot range and a twist lock safety mechanism.

Munio Kubaton Safety Keychain

This keychain is legal in every state, approved by military professionals and used in many personal safety classes. It’s suitable for close or midrange attacks and made with a lightweight thermoplastic polymer, and the artwork is UV printed on both sides.

Kimfly Safesound Personal Alarm

This alarm can be heard up to 300 yards away and can be activated by pulling out the contact pin or pressing the SOS switch two times quickly. Plus, it comes with a USB cable for recharging the battery, which only takes 30 minutes.

Kosin Safe Sound Personal Alarm

This six-pack of security alarm keychains is versatile, easy to use and excellent for situations when you need emergency assistance. Each keychain can be heard up to 600 feet away, and it produces a piercing siren for up to 40 minutes.

Cymme Safety Keychain Set

This set comes with eight self-defense keychains, each with a practical design. The safety alarm sounds off for up to 50 minutes, and the retractable pull cord makes it easy to access each keychain quickly. Plus, it comes with a bonus pompom keychain.

Witharmour Dem1 EDC Keychain Knife

It’s meant to be a practical outdoor tool, but this keychain knife can also be a self-defense tool for anyone. It has a high-strength carbon steel blade and a lightweight design that makes it easy to take anywhere.

Other safety accessories worth a look

Ankaka The Most Loaded 6-in-1 Tactical Pen

This safety pen is made of aircraft-grade aluminum and has a thread design at the handle and thumb head for enhanced grip. It has a lightweight ballpoint, is suitable for everyday use as a standard pen and has a durable tip for self-defense.

Haxtec Multitool Tactical Hair Clips

These accessories resemble traditional hair clips, measuring just 5 by 2 centimeters, but are also survival tools. They are made of durable stainless steel and can be used as a screwdriver, wrench, ruler and cutter.

Sabre Crossfire Pepper Gel

This pepper spray is two times stronger than leading self-defense pepper sprays and is strong enough to deter an attacker under the influence of alcohol or drugs. It offers 18 bursts, has an impressive 18-foot range and can be used at a 360-degree angle.

Rishon Enterprises Addalock Portable Door Lock

This portable door lock offers an additional layer of security and protection in emergencies and works on any hinged door that swings inward. It has a sturdy metal body, comes with a travel pouch and takes seconds to install without additional tools.

